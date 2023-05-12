Govt delivers over Shs50m to Kisoro mudslide victims

The state minister for disaster preparedness and refugees Esther Anyakun on Thursday delivered President Museveni’s pledge of more than Shs50million to about 25 families of the Kigezi sub region mudslides victims.

Last week, about 10 people lost their lives when mudslides destroyed their homes in Kisoro District. The other deceased persons are from the neighboring districts of Rubanda, Kabale and Rukiga.

“The president has released money for all the people who lost their dear ones in Kigezi sub region. They are 25 people who lost their lives and we have sixteen inured. Today (Thursday) I am delivering the batch for Kisoro District. Soon, I will also deliver the one for the remaining districts,” Ms Anyakun said.

President Museveni had directed the State House Comptroller to give Shs5million each of the families that lost people- and Shs1million each for families if the injured.

On Thursday, Gabudios Ntibarikure who lost four family members received a condolence of Shs20million and another Shs1million for her injured wife.

“The mudslides hit my house when I was still in trading center. That’s how I survived. My house was washed away but I thank President Museveni for remembering me in this trying moment. I will use this money to set up a new house,’’ Ntibarikure said.

Meantime, minister Anyakun challenged all the stakeholders to sensitize people to go away from high-risk angles because rains might pound the region until June 2023.

“Government has plans of relocating people to safer areas but they are still facing a challenge of land fragmentation,” according to her.

State minister for youth and children affairs Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke advised government to first carry out enough research before relocating the affected people in Kigezi sub region.