Govt denies plot to give Apaa land to investor

The government has described as false and misleading reports that it plans to give the disputed Apaa land to a South African investor.

Security Minister Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi, instead blamed local political and cultural leaders for using lies to fan tensions over the land.

“I want to dispel the allegations that the government gave or intends to give the Apaa land to an investor and that we are lying about the game reserve and forest to give the land to a South African investor; that is not true,” he said at Amuru District headquarters last Wednesday.

Gen Muhwezi was responding to statements by some Acholi leaders who claimed that plans to hand over the land to an investor were in advanced stages.

One of them is Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya, who said the government was under pressure to secure the land and hand it over to the investor.

“The land of Apaa was given to an investor called Bruce Martins from South Africa and now the government is trying to use UWA [Uganda Wildlife Authority], NFA [National Forestry Authority], police and soldiers to displace people to secure the land and give it to the investor and this is one fact that you will not run away from,” Mr Olanya said. But Gen Muhwezi challenged Mr Olanya to provide the details of the contract signed between the government and the investor.

“I ask the leaders not to make inflammatory statements that can polarise the people. As we move to solve the land problem of the forest reserve and the game reserve, the people must remain peaceful and no one should cause insecurity,” he said.

Whereas Acholi leaders have urged the government to consider de-gazetting the area as part of a solution to end the conflict, the government insists that this is not possible.

Ms Rukia Nakadama, the Third Deputy Prime Minister, said de-gazetting the disputed Apaa land would present legal complexities.

“The degazettement of the reserve may not be achieved in the immediate future because it requires amendment of the laws by Parliament. On one hand, if this happens, it sets a bad precedent, we have many areas around the country where people have encroached and are game reserves or parks, and we are yet to secure them,” Ms Nakadama said.

This newspaper established that in 2015, Mr Bruce Martin, said to be the proprietor of Lake Albert Safari Lodge, withdrew his interest on the land due to land conflicts.

