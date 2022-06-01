Govt deploys 40 ambulances for Martyrs’ Day

The Ministry of Health yesterday deployed 40 ambulances to provide emergency medical services to pilgrims ahead of the June 3 celebrations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health’s public relations officer, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, said the ambulances would be positioned at the various strategic points.

On the Kampala-Jinja highway, ambulances will be stationed at the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) offices in Jinja, while at the Kampala-Hoima highway, an ambulance will be at URCS offices in Hoima.

“At the Mbale-Tirinyi highway, an ambulance will be based at the Uganda Red Cross Society offices in Mbale. On Kampala-Luweero highway, ambulances will be positioned at the Uganda Red Cross Society offices in Luweero while at the Nakasongola-Gulu highway, an ambulance will be posted at the Uganda Red Cross Society offices in Mbale,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

At the Fort Portal-Mubende highway, an ambulance will be stationed at URCS offices in Mubende and another one at the offices in Masaka to monitor pilgrims on the Kampala-Masaka highway.

Various highway health facilities and those within Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area have been mobilised to respond promptly to emergencies.

“In terms of Special Police ambulance deployment in addition to the stationary ambulance vehicles at the above spots, Uganda police has deployed mobile ambulance vehicles manned by Uganda police medical teams that will escort the pilgrims along the highways,” reads the statement in part.

In the Kampala Metropolitan Area, ambulances will be stationed at high-risk points for quick access.

The duty stations were geographically mapped basing on police stations in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Areas categorised as high risk include Kira police station (Area one), which covers areas of Naalya Metroplex, Kira Division, Najjera, Namugongo, Kyaliwajjala, Buwaate, Northern By-pass and Namboole areas.

Kawempe police station (Area two) will cover areas of Kawempe Division, Bwaise, Kazo, Kalerwe, Kyebando, and Matugga. Kabalagala police station (Area three) will oversee areas of Ggaba, Munyonyo, Kiruddu, Entebbe Expressway, Makindye and Busabala.

Rubaga Division station (Area four) will stretch out to areas of Mutundwe, Nateete, Busega, Kyengera, Rubaga, Mengo and Entebbe Expressway.

Kasubi police station (Area five) will oversee Entebbe Municipality stretching to Kajjansi.

Nansana police station (Area six) will monitor Northern By-pass, Hoima and Mityana roads.

Jinja Road police station (Area seven) will constitute Nakawa, Mutungo, Luzira and Bweyogerere.

Kampala Central Police station (Area eight) will cover Wandegeya, Kamwokya, Mulago, Kololo and Naguru.

Mukono Police Station (Area nine) will cover Seeta, Mukono, Bweyogerere, Mbalala, Mabira and Lugazi.

The Fire Brigade headquarters (Area ten) will cover Kampala Central Business District and standby for backups.

Ministry of Health with support from key stakeholders have set up medical stations at all sites. The Catholic shrine has been accorded 10 medical stations with human resource in the categories of physicians, medical officers, nurses and paramedics. Protestants’ shrine has been accorded two medical stations.

Christian Ecumenical council Uganda has also been accorded one medical station.

Background

Ministry of Health stressed the standard Covid-19 guidelines for international travellers;