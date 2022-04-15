Govt deploys soldiers to fight armyworms

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has said the government has deployed UPDF soldiers to fight the African armyworms, which have so far destroyed 13,000 acres of crops and rangeland.

“The ministry has also dispatched inspectors, including our ministers, who are in the field to aid in the surveillance and provide guidance on the control. The 100 UPDF personnel earlier trained to fight the locust invasion will be deployed to fight on the ground by spraying these armyworms. National and district surveillance teams are being trained to support the monitoring,” she told Parliament yesterday.

Ms Nabbanja said the worms, which are already in more than 40 districts, are majorly affecting crops such as maize, millet, sorghum, wheat, as well as pastures. She said it has also been observed that they feed on sugarcane. The invasion was first reported in March.

“The invasion is spreading quickly because of the wind and dry weather as well as the delay of the rain. They are affecting younger crops. Distributors of these insecticides have been asked to stock enough supplies,” she said.

However, Ms Christine Kaaya Nakimwero, the woman MP for Kiboga, questioned the engagement of UPDF in the intervention when agriculture extension workers are there. The UPDF engagement in fighting locusts in 2020 was also questioned by many Ugandans.

“As we go down, we are only hearing about UPDF, can we ensure that the ministry and its professionals are going to move and reach the local government through the use of our district agricultural officers, who are just allocated Shs700,000 to offer extension service every year?” Ms Kaaya asked.

Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, the Chief Opposition Whip in the 11th Parliament, also the MP for Manjiya County, Bududa District, said the 23,000 litres of pesticides, 100 motorised pumps and 200 sets of protective gear, are not enough for the 40 affected districts.

Ms Santa Alum, the Oyam District Woman MP, also asked the government to compensate farmers who have lost their crops to armyworms. About 1,407 farmers have so far been hit by the destructive worms, according to the agriculture ministry.

“Agriculture contributes about 22 percent of the GDP which provides such a huge income. And if this one is destroyed and farmers don’t have seeds, then a looming hunger is coming. Sprayed areas are a no go zone to the bees yet some of our farmers are bee keepers,” she said.

The State minister for Animal Industry, Mr Bright Rwamirama, said they are complementing the efforts of farmers.

“We have provided pesticides and guidance to the farmers. We advise that where you have sprayed, don’t graze animals for some time [for one week]. We are also praying that the rain comes soon. When rain comes, they will be washed away and that will end the breeding cycle of armyworm,” he said.

“The plan to reach out to farmers is available because we reach the local government through the production department. We have increased extension workers in preparation for the Parish Development Model. These workers are receiving support from our inspectors in affected areas,” he added.