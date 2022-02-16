Govt destroys 24 acres of rice in Lira wetland

Labourers hired by the Ministry of Water and Environment slash rice planted in Okole wetland, Lira City, on February 4. PHOTO | CHARITY AKULLO

By  Bill Oketch  &  Charity Akullo

What you need to know:

  • The government in July 2021 banned the growing of rice and other crops in wetlands across the country. According to Ministry of Water and Environment statistics, Uganda has lost more than 30 percent of its wetlands in the last 23 years.Wetlands act as a natural filter for impurities that would have otherwise ended up in freshwater bodies

The government has destroyed more than 10 hectares (about 24.7 acres) of rice illegally planted in Okole wetland, Lira City, in a bid to restore the degraded ecosystem.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.