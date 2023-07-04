Govt directed on DNA testing as more men seek to confirm children’s paternity 

Parliament has directed the government to come up with a regulatory framework to guide and monitor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) tests in the country.

Led by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, legislators during Tuesday’s afternoon sitting advised the concerned government officials to come up with the regulations following the mayhem the tests were having on families.

“The issue of the current DNA tests…. I think we need to guide the nation. Rt Honorable Prime Minister you need to come out and guide the nation because what is going on? Innocent children are falling victim,” Mr Tayebwa said during his communication as legislators listened attentively.

The remarks follow a recent surge in more men demanding DNA tests for their children, a confirmation made last month by Mr Simon Mundeyi, the Internal Affairs Ministry spokesperson.

Mr Mudenyi acknowledged that the need for the service had increased by 70 per cent.

The men are suffering [as a result], Mr Tayebwa said.

“..at least the mothers know who the fathers of the children are but the men are in big trouble.. Maybe if there are regulations around it, but we just don’t leave it [the matter to rest],” he said.

Against this background, Mr Tayebwa then directed that an official statement on DNA be presented to the House next week.

“On the issue of DNA ....next Tuesday, the Prime Minister will bring the statement and we shall have it debated,’’ Mr Tayebwa said.

The Minister for Information, Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi confirmed the seriousness of the matter stating that it needs to be looked into.

“It is a very serious matter which is resulting into suicide and has to be addressed….an assessment is being carried out to check whether the laboratories [doing the DNA tests] are accredited because it would be possible [that] people may be running to laboratories and clinics which are not accredited by the Ministry of Health and could even be giving false results,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

Ms Faith Loru Nakut (Napak) demanded for the need of restriction guidelines for DNA tests.

“Can we add DNA tests to [a] restricted list so that it is only done on a court order or to solve a problem?” Ms Nakut said, adding, “We want to save the mental health of our children and of men committing suicide. It is not adding value to the economy. There are people now in Uganda who are faking results in order to malign women, spoil their name and reject the children they are supposed to care for.”

Similarly, Mr Ronald Afidra Olema (Lower Madi County) said the issue of DNA tests had become such an issue, “where some women were looking after children of some [other] men,” and so, it was important that Parliament guides the country on the matter.