Govt directs Kyambogo to admit Grade III teachers

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ms Ketty Lamaro, has directed Kyambogo University to admit Grade III and Early Childhood Education teachers to pursue diploma courses in education.

The directive follows delays by Uganda National Institute for Teachers Education (UNITE) to admit the first batch of students in the next academic year.

“It had been anticipated that UNITE would have the first batch of students admitted to the above institutions in the next academic year. However, this will not be possible due to some delays in the process,” Ms Lamaro said in a July 11 letter to the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka.

“The purpose of this letter is to request Kyambogo University to admit holders of Grade III teachers’ Certificate and the Certificate in Early Childhood Education to pursue the Diploma in Education Primary Education and the Diploma in Early Childhood Education (of Kyambogo University) at the five National Teachers Colleges and the 23 core primary teachers colleges for the Academic Year 2022/2023 to avoid creating a vacuum in the institutions,” Ms Lamoro said.

She said this includes the programmes for both full time/ holiday and government/private sponsorship and that further discussions would be held at a later stage.

Among the key reforms introduced by the National Teachers Policy (2019) is the requirement for all teachers in the country to have a bachelor’s degree or a post graduate diploma in education as minimum qualification.

The policy also calls for the establishment of a specialised institution to oversee teacher training and development in Uganda. In line with the above, the ministry has started the process of establishing UNITE.

The institute, whose main campus will be at Shimoni Core Primary Teachers College, will have Unyama, Kaliro, Muni, Mubende, and Kabale national teachers colleges as its campuses and the 23 core primary teachers colleges affiliate institutions.

The Education spokesperson, Dr Dennis Mugimba, said some of the students will be sponsored by government and the number will depend on availability of resources.

“Not all of them will be government-sponsored. Government can only sponsor within its available resource envelop,” Dr Mugimba said yesterday.