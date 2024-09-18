Govt dismisses Ssemujju call for medical check-ups on Museveni

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa on Tuesday led the House in congratulating President Museveni for marking 80 years, with the Kira Municipality legislator, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Ngada, demanding that the Head of State be subjected to frequent medical check-ups about his ‘fitness’ to lead the country.

Mr Tayebwa, who steered plenary after Parliament returned from a two-week recess, opened discussions on the matter when he praised Mr Museveni for his sharp memory and ability to steer the country even at 80.

“Some of us who are half his age, we already look like his age. So, those are lessons we should learn in terms of fitness, and how he has kept himself healthy. On a personal note, beyond the politics,” Mr Tayebwa said, “The politics may come in, but in terms of looking after ourselves personally, it is a very impressive example to find someone at 80 years still doing what he can do, looking healthy, with a very sharp memory, running his duties effectively, it is very impressive.”

Pakwach Woman MP Jane Avur Pacuto, and Mr Ssemujju, proposed that lawmakers and President Museveni be subjected to regular medical check-ups.

In her plea, Ms Pacuto said: “It would be good that if the leadership made it mandatory that after a certain period, let's say three or six months, I know we have insurance, but if we had medical personnel coming to check on us, because there are certain diseases.”

She added: “You can see, members aren’t willing to do checks on their own, that is why you are hearing that negative energy and voices coming out. It was so sad some of us attended certain functions with Sarah Mateke, only to hear of her sudden demise. It means many of us are carrying with us ailments that we may not be aware of.”

In an immediate reaction, Mr Ssemujju also proposed that President Museveni be subjected to medical check-ups to assess his ‘fitness’ and state of health required of the person of the President.

“A while ago, MP Pacuto advised that we subject ourselves to periodical medical checks following the sudden death of our colleague. But there are also constitutional requirements. To be a President, the Constitution says you must be mentally and physically fit,” he said.

He added: “In the United States, President Joe Biden was asked not to participate in the [upcoming] election on account of his age, [81]. When you have an 80-year-old who keeps making erratic decisions, I want to implore Parliament that we subject our President to periodical mental and physical tests.”

This was, however, opposed by the Matheniko County legislator, Mr John Baptist Lokii, who reasoned that there was no need for Mr Museveni to undertake the tests considering the President is ably delivering on his mandate.

“He is trying to insinuate that an elderly person at 80 years can’t steer this country, can’t reason. If America is saying people at 80 years should be subjected to other medical tests, but our President hasn’t shown any sign of failing,” Mr Lokii said.

However, in what seemed like a light-hearted response, Mr Tayebwa said: “You know I told you sometime back that issues of Ssemujju and the President are like issues of Generals. They usually sort themselves. But the man (Museveni) is doing very well.”

But Mr Ssemujju insisted: “I am saying this in good faith because the makers of this Constitution had put an article that at 75 years, you can’t be President. I wasn’t in the Constituency Assembly. And the President himself, you know, before I came here, I was a journalist. We interviewed him and he said at 75 years old, you are tired. Someone who doesn’t remember that there is no governor for the central bank.”

At the weekend, President Museveni was treated to an 80th birthday celebration in Greater Luweero.

Govt defence

In defence, the Minister for Information, Communication and Technology and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, stated that President Museveni is fully fit to hold office.

“I want to speak as a medical professional that President Museveni may have chronologically clocked 80 years but he is biologically young. The spirit and letter of the Constitution is that it is the voters, if he presents himself or any other aged person [presents himself or herself], it is up to the voters to assess whether you are energetic to lead them or not,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

In a rejoinder, the Deputy Press Secretary to President Museveni, Mr Faruk Kirunda, indicated that it is because of the competence of President Museveni that he gets re-elected repeatedly.

“At his age, together with others his age or younger, Ssemujju has failed to dislodge President Museveni and to convince Ugandans that age is such a big deal. Ugandans have always elected President Museveni aware of his age,” Mr Kirunda said.