Govt disowns web link promising Covid relief cash within 24 hours

Government has disowned a web link that’s being circulated on social media, calling upon vulnerable Ugandans to register for the much-anticipated government Covid-19 relief support fund promised by President Museveni last week.

The web link which has been widely circulated on different social media platforms promises payment of relief cash within 24 hours of purported approval.

The ministry’s public relations officer, Mr Frank Mugabi on Tuesday told this reporter that the ministry, under the national multi sectoral Covid-19 task force was yet to finalize the process of identifying categories to be considered for government support and as such, the web link is a scam.

"The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has noted with concern a web based link circulating on different social media platforms calling on the public to register for the Government COVID 19 Support grant....This notice serves to caution the general public against this scheme. The Ministry under national multi sectoral Covid taskforce chaired by Rt Hon Prime Minister is finalizing the process of identification of categories of persons that will be considered for government support and will soon advise the public accordingly," Mr Mugabi said in a statement.

He also urged Ugandans to wait for official communication from the government on the matter with clear details of the amount to be given and eligibility.

Some of the vulnerable groups President Museveni said were eligible for the relief support are salon operators, boda boda cyclists and taxi operators, among others.

Earlier, the Kampala Resident City Commissioner Hussein Hudu revealed that the government had identified youth in Kampala city slums and single mothers among the four categories of vulnerable persons eligible for Covid-19 cash grants.