Govt dispatches team to check measles scare

The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that they had dispatched a team of experts to various schools in the Kampala Metropolitan area following measles alerts from school administrators.

Without disclosing the number of schools affected, Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of health services at the Ministry of Health, said the school surveillance teams had already taken charge.

“These are medical protocols these experts follow when they go to the field. They collect samples from the schools from the affected learners and the extent of the spread,” Dr Kyabayinze said.

He also said the experts are expected to meet parents of children who are suspected to have contracted the disease to check their status of immunisation.

Daily Monitor yesterday broke a story of measles scare in schools that attracted the attention of the Ministry of Health.

Dr Kyabayinze had on Monday notified this paper that the government was investigating the measles outbreak following alerts by school administrators.