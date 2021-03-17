Govt e-recruitment system below standard, says report

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

A new report has revealed that the government’s Electronic Recruitment System needs to be upgraded and should undergo further improvement for it to deliver desired results.

The research conducted on behalf of government by the SK Consults between November 2019 and August 2020 shows queries in the efficacy of the e-system and other factors that stifle proper service delivery in the public service sector.

The “Capacity Needs Assessment Report” indicates that the findings are informed by data collected from local governments, regional referral hospitals, recruiting agencies such as Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The research found that some of the computers used are obsolete or are not fit for its intended purpose.

“We still have a challenge with the e-recruitment system. Ministry of public service is planning to have a harmonised management of e-recruitment. Most computers are more than three years old. The e-recruitment system needs further improvement but no funds are available,” the report that released on Monday reads in part.

Manned by the Ministry of Public Service (MoPS), the system is a portal through which all applicants seek to fill job vacancies as advertised by the government.

The system was developed by Dango Enterprises and was launched in early December 2017 as a means to lessen corruption, streamline the hiring process and improve transparency.

However, the system is yet to perform to full capacity since it is impeded by a litany of challenges. For example , the report highlights Kasanda District offices linked to the Public Service Ministry as one of the units that operate without electricity, Internet and suffers frequent system failures. Mr Lawrence Kalyowa, the policy analyst at the Eficon Consulting that worked with SK Consults on the research, said most government workers hardly get training or refresher courses to enable them match the evolving changes in technology and digital services.

To address the above challenges, Mr Kalyowa said the government will need about Shs36.6 billion in the next five years starting with the Financial Year 2021/2022.

The Minister of Public Service, Mr Muruli Mukasa, admitted the challenges .

“To overcome these challenges, government has prioritised the capacity building and transformation of the Uganda Public Service in NDPIII,” he said.

