Govt earmarks 8m Covid jabs for vaccination

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccination jab recently

By  Tonny Abet

Information from the Ministry of Health indicates that the mass vaccination will take place in Acholi, Ankole, Bunyoro, Karamoja, Kigezi, and Tooro sub-regions

The Ministry of Health has said it will release another eight million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to districts for mass vaccination.
The exercise will run from March 15 (next Tuesday) to March 24.

