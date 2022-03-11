Govt earmarks 8m Covid jabs for vaccination

The Ministry of Health has said it will release another eight million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to districts for mass vaccination.

The exercise will run from March 15 (next Tuesday) to March 24.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of public health services at the Ministry of Health, has appealed to Ugandans to go for Covid-19 vaccination and adhere to preventive measures, warning that another Covid wave is coming.

“This week, we are sending out another 8 million doses to cater for the people we expect to come for their second dose and others who are coming for the first dose so that we get to the 22 million Ugandans,” he said on Wednesday, adding: “We are starting regional round two Covid-19 vaccination this week in the western and Karamoja sub-regions.”