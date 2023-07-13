Govt earmarks Shs200b for cattle compensation

The minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, has said the government has earmarked Shs200b to compensate war debt claimants for livestock lost during the past insurgencies in the county.

Addressing the media in Gulu City on Tuesday, Mr Mao said the funds will benefit victims in north Uganda and Greater Luweero.

“There is a budget for cattle compensation and this financial year, the budget will be increased to Shs200b and that is the amount of money we have agreed with the Parliament and so we campaign for it,” he said.

He added that the ministry is preparing a new Transitional Justice Bill to ensure that war victims are adequately compensated and rehabilitated.

“In the new law coming up called the Transitional Justice Bill, we want the government to put in place a body known as the War Victim’s Compensation Fund so that that money can be specifically for war victims not only in Acholi but Lango, Teso, West Nile and even Luweero,” Mao added.

He, however, expressed disappointment that non-war victims benefited from the funds the government had previously disbursed for the same.

“Lawyers who have been representing the cattle claimants are getting more money than the people who lost the cows, and that is one of my battles in the ministry as a minister to get it stopped. Why do you pay the lawyers first, and in billions?” he added.

In May, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs ministry acknowledged that the government is yet to dispense funds to pay verified war-affected households in Teso, Lango, Acholi, and West Nile as compensation for lost properties, particularly cattle, during the insurgencies that ravaged the regions.

Mr Mao noted that the money will be used to pay 14,667 claimants who were partially paid as well as those who have never received any compensation.

While launching the compensation of War Debt Claimants in Soroti City in March 2022, President Museveni said the intervention is expected to improve the livelihood of the communities through improved household income and food security.

Mr Mao also revealed that the long-awaited Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Apaa land matters, whose formation was ordered by President Museveni more than two years ago, has been formed and will soon commence operation.

“We have already drafted an instrument under the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Chief Justice was consulted and the names of the members of the Commission of Inquiry are already there.

“We shall have the President sign that instrument soon, and then the commission will kick off their work before they can come out with a final report on Apaa,” he said.

In February, President Museveni overturned a directive by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on the eviction of residents on the contested Apaa land.

The President said a judicial inquiry over the contested land will be carried out before the next government action.

On February 15, Ms Nabbanja read out a Cabinet decision to the Acholi leaders, directing the locals occupying the contested Apaa land to vacate within three months.

Mr Mao also revealed that he is organising a thanksgiving ceremony where he intends to preach unity and reconciliation among Ugandans, adding that it will be held in every region of the country.

“The ceremony in Gulu is just the beginning, then we shall go to the other districts. This message must reach the rest of the country. I want to unite the people across the country so that we can bargain with the rest of Uganda, he stated.

“We shall have prayers because we must thank God, I have been to intensive care unit twice in one year and my death was announced (on social media). Let us be one mind in many bodies. That is what unity is about and that mind is to love and appreciate one another,” he added.