Govt earmarks Shs23b for oil palm project-affected persons

The government has earmarked Shs23.1 billion to compensate 723 project-affected persons (PAPs) in Sango Bay, Kyotera District, paving way for the long-awaited Oil Palm Project.

Mr Ignatius Tumwesiga, the project coordinator, said preparatory activities are currently underway, but they are waiting for the government to elease the funds to compensate the PAPs.

“We are waiting for the government funds allocated in the 2024/2025 budget to compensate the PAPs and ensure the smooth project start,” Mr Tumwesiga said during an interview with Daily Monitor at the weekend.

Initially, it was estimated that 10,000 households across 42 villages occupied the 247-square-mile estate. However, the government later stated that they recognised only 300 bona fide occupants, and these are the ones who will be compensated.

But Mr Tumwesiga said the government had evaluated 723 PAPs, some of whom still have homes and gardens on the project land.

“I want to assure all the PAPs that compensation will be done before actual planting commences in December,” he said.

He added that the government will use 22,000 acres for the project. The total size of the project land in Sango Bay is 59,000 acres.

“The remaining land comprising four central forest reserves and wetlands along River Kagera, covering 37,000 acres, will remain intact,” the project coordinator said.

Mr Satos Manano, a field assistant officer at Sango Bay, said the project has already employed over 200 people in the oil palm nursery beds, with more job opportunities expected once the actual planting begins.

The nursery bed covering 50 acres holds more than 1.3 million seedlings and is reported to be among the largest in the world.

“We anticipate 20,000 job opportunities when actual planting begins and priority will be given to locals from Kyotera and neighbouring districts,” Mr Manano said.

Sango Bay Oil Palm Growers Cooperative Society Manager Jimmy Bushoborozi said a total of 1,225 people have registered as out growers and are ready to plant 4,250 acres.

“We commend out growers who have registered with us and we invite more to join us and benefit from this project. Membership fees are Shs25,000, with a share capital of Shs20,000 and a maximum of 33 shares,” he said.

Kyotera District Chairperson Patrick Kintu Kisekulo said he is optimistic that the project will spur economic growth of the area.

“The project has also enhanced security in the area, limiting cross-border cattle theft and Foot and Mouth Disease outbreaks,” he said.