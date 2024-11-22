Govt earmarks Shs38b to upgrade 30 hospitals

The Ministry of Health has unveiled a 10 million Euro (about Shs38.7 billion) project for upgrading and renovating 30 health facilities.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary at the ministry, said yesterday in Kampala that the project targeting the Karamoja Sub-region will see many health facilities in the districts upgraded or renovated to improve service delivery.

Dr Atwine said among the beneficiaries are three health facilities in Amudat, four in Abim, five in Napak, three in Nakapiripirit, five in Nabilatuk, three in Kaabong, three in Kotido, two in Karenga and another two in Moroto.

She also revealed that two new ambulances and equipment will also be purchased for the health facilities, in addition to more staff hired for the facilties.

Speaking to contractors at the ministry headquarters before signing the contracts, Dr Atwine said the government would not tolerate shoddy work and delays in implementation.

“We are here to sign the contracts for the construction and upgrades of the facilities in Karamoja Sub-region with the loan that we obtained from Italy of 10 million euros, which will go for construction in all districts,” she said.

“You are selected based on what you presented to us –what you said you can do. We are tired to have contractors that know that once you are working with government, you can do whatever you want as long as you signed the agreement,” she added.

Dr Atwine said the ministry will be closely monitoring the projects.

“This time round, this is going to be different. If you signed the agreement and you assured us that you have financial and technical capacity, we expect you to do excellent work. We expect you to use the materials that are tested and approved, stick to the design that you are given and deliver within the set time,” she added.

Dr Atwine also appealed to the contractors to involve local leaders in their site meetings and respect the views of the people while observing the “environmental and social safeguards at the facilities where they are working.”

Pledge

Mr Paolo Maria Giambelli, the Uganda programme coordinator at the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, said they would continue to support Uganda’s efforts in achieving universal health coverage.

“Today we have finalised the signing of contracts with the different companies for the construction and implementation of this programme we have in Karamoja. This is aimed at strengthening the infrastructure in Karamoja and providing better services to the people,” he said.

The project, Karamoja Infrastructure Development Project Phase II, was supposed to start in 2021 after the loan was secured in 2020, according to information from the ministry.

Dr Atwine blamed the delays on “bureaucracy.”

“This project means a lot to us. People of Karamoja waited patiently, they have been so emotional, some of the Members of Parliament came to us and we have explained.

“After we secured this loan, we started the procedures of functionalising, making sure we make this project effective because there were a number of bureaucracies along the way that delayed us, that we lost this whole period but we are glad that we are here [sign the contracts to get the work started],” she said.





LIST OF HOSPITALS

•Upgrade Katabok HCII to HCIII

•Upgrade Karita HCIII to HCIV

•Improve Amudat Hospital infrastructure

•Construct Awach HC III

•Improve Orwamuge HC III infrastructure

•Upgrade Wilela HC II to HC III

•Upgrade Arwembola HC II to HC III

•Improve St Kizito Hospital Matany infrastructure

•Upgrade Apeitolim HC II to HC III

•Upgrade Iriiri HC III to HC IV

•Construct Kalochelel HC III

•Construct Poron HC III

•Improve Lemusui HC III infrastucture

•Construct Akuyama HC III

•Construct Loreng HC III

•Renovate Lolechat HC III

•Renovate Natirae HC III

•Renovate Lorengedwat HC III

•Renovate Nayonai Angikalio HCIII

•Renovate Nabilatuk HCIV

•Rehabilitate Kaabong Hospital

•Upgrade Kalapata HCIII to HCIV

•Upgrade Usake HCII to HCIII

•Upgrade Kacheri HCIII to HCIV

•Improve Lokitelaebu HCIII

•Construct DHO’s Office in Kotido municipality

•Upgrade Lokori HCII to HCIII

•Upgrade Kakwanga HCII to HCIII

•Renovate Nadunget HC III