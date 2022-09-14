Govt earmarks Shs42 billion for Masindi market construction

The government has earmarked Shs42 billion for the construction of Masindi Central Market.

Last week, Masindi Municipal Council approved the structural design of the market.

Mr Gabriel Fataki, the project manager for planning, said the market will have four entrance points and will accommodate 1,504 vendors, as well as an open space to host events.

The market will have 80 parking spaces, a monument for Omukama (king) of Bunyoro Kabalega, and a clock tower.

Construction of the market is being funded by the African Development Bank under Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Project (MATIP) .

Mr Matthew Tumusiime, a vendor, said their leaders should provide necessary support to contractors to enable them complete the construction works on time.

“We are happy about the development. The market will boost our business. We have been operating in the market with poor hygiene conditions but when construction is complete, our businesses will thrive,” he said.

Mr Tumusiime asked local leaders to establish a committee that will handle complaints, especially during allocation of stalls.

The traders, who are currently operating in makeshift structures, will be relocated to Booma grounds, when construction starts.

The Mayor of Masindi Municipality, Mr Ronald Businge Kyomuhendo, commended government for allocating resources for the market construction.

He said the new market would boost business and local revenue collection.