Govt earmarks Shs450b  for Kigezi tourism roads

Government has secured an African Development Bank grant worth Shs450 billion for tarmacking six tourism roads around Lake Bunyonyi in Rubanda and Kabale districts.

The roads are Katuna-Rubaya-Muko (68km), Kyanamira-Nyakigugwe (20km) and Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi-Kabeho (15km).

Others are Kachwekano-Kagarama-Hisesero-Muko road (22km), Kamuganguzi-Bukoora-Kitengi-Kekubo road (25km) and Katuna-Ryakarimira-Kamuganguzi via Kyonyo-Kasheregyenyi (15km).

State minister for Industry David Bahati and a team from the National Roads Authority (Unra) led by the director of road maintenance, Mr Joseph Otim, inspected the roads on Friday.

“During inspection, we assess the value for money and the level of preparedness for expected road works. I am sure that once these roads are finally tarmacked, tourism activities will be boosted in the area,” Mr Bahati said.

“This is due to the fact that Lake Bunyonyi is one of the tourist destinations in Uganda,” he added.

The minister, who is also the NRM party chairperson for Kabale District, said the tarmacking of the roads will also facilitate the multimillion iron ore processing factory that is to be constructed in the neighbouring Rubanda District.

Mr Bahati added that other tourism centres in Kigezi such as Bwindi and Mgahinga national parks makes the sub-region a strong attraction for foreign visitors. “Landing sites for two ferries on Lake Bunyonyi that are expected to come with the construction of the identified roads and a speed boat for rescue services shall not only save lives of the people that have been drowning in Lake Bunyonyi because of poor means of transport but shall also transform their social and economic status,” he explained.

Mr Otim, who represented the Unra executive director, Ms Allen Kagina, confirmed that the compensation people to be affected by the road works shall begin in the second week of November and the actual works shall immediately follow once the procurement process of selecting the contractor is completed.

“We are now in the procurement process, which I think shall be quickly done before the actual road works begin,” he said.

“I appeal to the local leaders to engage the people to be affected by the road project so that issues of compensation do not delay the project. In case of disputes arising from compensation, tell the affected people to petition Unra for immediate redress,” Mr Otim added.

Local leaders that include the mayor of Ryakarimira Town Council, Mr Enock Kazooba, the mayor for Kabale Municipality, Mr Sentaro Byamugisha, and the Kabale District vice chairperson, Mr Miria Tugume, asked Unra to use local materials and employ the residents of the area during road construction.

Ms Tugume asked Unra to repair the damaged sections of Kabale-Kisoro and Kabale-Katuna roads, which they said have become a death trap for road users.

“Plans are under way to rehabilitate all the destroyed road sections along the mentioned roads,” Mr Otim replied.