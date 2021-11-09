Govt earmarks Shs450b  for Kigezi tourism roads

State minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) David Bahati and  Unra officials during a tour of the roads in Kabale District last Friday.  PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

Government has secured an African Development Bank grant worth Shs450 billion for tarmacking six tourism roads around Lake Bunyonyi in Rubanda and Kabale districts.
The roads are Katuna-Rubaya-Muko (68km), Kyanamira-Nyakigugwe (20km) and Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi-Kabeho (15km).
Others are Kachwekano-Kagarama-Hisesero-Muko road (22km), Kamuganguzi-Bukoora-Kitengi-Kekubo road (25km) and Katuna-Ryakarimira-Kamuganguzi via Kyonyo-Kasheregyenyi (15km).

