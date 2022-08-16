Govt earmarks Shs50 billion for Masindi hospital reconstruction

Government has earmarked Shs50 billion to refurbish Masindi hospital to address the challenge of inadequate space for patients.

The money will also be used to purchase equipment.

Mr George Otim, the commissioner for health infrastructure in the Ministry of Health, said they completed the design of the new hospital and have already presented it to all stakeholders, both in Masindi District and at national level.

Mr Otim said the refurbishment, construction of new structures, and buying of equipment at the hospital will cost Shs50 billion, of which Shs32 billion will be for civil works while Shs18 billion will be for procurement of equipment.

“The construction works at the facility will be done in phases for a period of three years, and Shs10 billion has already been allocated to commence the construction in this financial year,” he said.

In January, an assessment of the hospital was done by Parliament’s Committee on Health that recommended refurbishment and construction of new structures since the facility was in a poor state.

“During our meeting with stakeholders, we discovered there is enough land. We need now to title it and open boundaries so that it is free from any encumbrances,” Mr Otim said

The government has awarded the contract to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) engineering brigade.

Among the new blocks to be constructed include a theatre, staff quarters, administration block, paediatric ward, maternity ward, neonatal ward, maternity ward, outpatient department (OPD), among others.

Mr Otim said OPD, administration block and the staff quarters will be the first to be constructed.

“We request the district leadership to always raise an alarm if something is not right because we want to come up with a magnificent hospital,” Mr Otim said.

Dr Vincent Katusiime, the medical superintendent for Masindi hospital, said the construction works have come at a time when the hospital has been grappling with insufficient space for patients.

Dr Katusiime, said the hospital management was compelled to relocate female patients to the males’ ward because they had no space in the maternity ward.

Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi LC 5 chairperson, told Daily Monitor commended the government for allocating the funds.

“The hospital is currently in a bad situation with dilapidated structures. There’s no space in the maternity ward. We have no theatre. What people of Masindi have been requesting for is a good hospital, and we are happy that this has been achieved,” Mr Byaruhanga added.

About the hospital

Masindi hospital was constructed in the 1920s as a dispensary for Uganda Railways.