Govt embarks on data acquisition for another oil exploration block in Bunyoro

The government through the Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc), has begun data acquisition activities as part of oil exploration in the Kasuruban Contract Area (KSCA), which includes the districts of Hoima, Buliisa, and Masindi. Unoc on February 2, 2023, signed a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) where the government granted it an exploration licence under the Petroleum Act 2013.

Mr Robert Mukondo, the Social Development Specialist for Unoc, stated that as part of the exploration activity, Unoc contracted the services of Oriental Geophysical Company Limited, also known as the Bureau of Geophysical Prospecting, from China to undertake 2D seismic data acquisition for the Kasuruban Contract area. While speaking to the Hoima District leadership on Monday, Mr Mukondo said that Unoc is introducing the contractor to various stakeholders and holding community engagements as they prepare to commence the data acquisition activities.

The data collection exercise will be carried out from Kibiro-Lunga to Waki, Butiaba, up to Kigwera along the Albertine graben. “During this process, the contractor will use a technology of explosives, which will be carried out with minimal noise and contact with the community. There will be compensation for property damaged while making lines in the field," Mukondo said He added that data acquisition will be carried out with respect to the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report, which was submitted to the National Environment Management Authority in mid-June. The Exploration Manager at Unoc, Mr Ronald Kagwa, said the exercise will have limited damage to the environment and people’s property since there will be no heavy works. He said Unoc and the contractor will work with the affected communities.

The Hoima Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Emmanuel Ssempala, urged Unoc and the contractor to respect local content by ensuring that local people in Hoima and other affected communities are involved. Ms Joselyn Nyangoma, the Hoima District natural resources officer, called for the protection of biodiversity in Hoima and other areas of the rift valley stretch, more especially Lake Albert, which is a key source of livelihood to the local fishing communities. She also called for the restoration of the environment by the contractor as one of the conditions cited in the Environmental Social Impact Assessment.

Engaging local people.

Local leaders and affected communities should be engaged and involved at all stages of the data acquisition. We want these projects to transform our people by considering them for jobs and the supply of other services,– Mr Emmanuel Ssempala



