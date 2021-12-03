Govt embarks on refugees census 

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) have said the ongoing exercise to profile refugees and asylum seekers in the country will help in planning for them.

OPM and UNHCR launched the verification exercise of about 1.5 million asylum seekers and refugees in October but actual work started last month.

State minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Esther Anyakun on Wednesday said the verification is meant to get the exact facts and figures about the refugee population in the county.

“The exercise seeks to validate and update the biodata of asylum seekers and refugees in the country and provide them with new identification documents, in addition to gathering information for socio-economic data,” Ms Anyakun said.

“Back then, we committed to undertake this exercise more regularly in a bid to enhance accountability and efficient use of resources in the refugee response,” she added.

The last verification took place in 2018.

On Wednesday, Ms Wendy Kasujja, the UNHCR spokesperson, told this newspaper that the exercise started at Oruchinga, a settlement in Isingiro District that is home to about 1,200 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda and Burundi.

“So far, they (refugees and asylum seekers) are responding well to the exercise, Nakivale and Rwamanja are ongoing while Kyaka II will start on December 9, 2021,” Ms Kasujja said.

Ms Kasujja said the exercise is scheduled to end by mid-2022.