Govt endorses set up of Shs1 trillion vaccine production facility

The government has through the Office of President endorsed the setup of a USD300 Million (about Shs1.06 trillion) vaccine production plant in Uganda.

The company named ‘Serum Africa Medical Research Institute’ (SAMRI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with officials in the Office of the President that will aim at producing vaccines to inoculate both humans and animals.

In an address to the media after the signing ceremony in Kampala on Wednesday, the officials led by the SAMRI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prof Anand Iyer promised that works will commence in the next 12 months.

“We are putting up a state-of-the-art facility which will start to manufacture vaccines in Africa within 12 months. That is our objective. We are going to be collaborating with medical schools and institutions,” he said.

Prof Iyer urged Ugandans to embrace the initiative and support the efforts geared towards the erection of the facility reasoning that it is meant to save Ugandans from losing revenue to foreign countries.

“The future of Africa in general and in Uganda rests on improving the general condition. It has to be to fight the health problem at the technology level,” he said, adding: “We are going to bring new technologies here, not just for vaccines and vaccine-related products but also those that are needed for shipping to remote parts of Uganda and Africa.”

Among the vaccines that the facility intends to produce include Malaria, Ebola, Covid19, and Polio vaccines.

Besides manufacturing vaccines, the facility will also manufacture syringes whose demand is exponentially high across the globe and this would enable Uganda to reap from the trade.

“We are also going to tie up in Africa here with a company that manufactures syringes. And with that company we are going to be supplying syringes to Uganda and to the rest of Africa,” Prof Iyer said.

According to Capt Mike Mukula, a board member of SAMRI, the institute will focus on researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing innovative cost-effective solutions to help mitigate health, environmental and economic impact.

In doing so, the institute will also aim at partnering with local talent, bettering domestic research, and transforming Uganda’s sector.