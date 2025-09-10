Govt enforces rotation of Communication Officers to strengthen service delivery

The government has embarked on major reforms in public communication by enforcing the Public Service Standing Orders, which cap the tenure of communication officers at a single duty station to between three and five years.

The reforms aim to revamp how government messages reach citizens by preventing stagnation, encouraging innovation, and improving responsiveness in communication structures.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day training for communication and public relations officers, Ms Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance (MoICT & NG), said the decision to enforce staff rotation is part of a broader strategy to enhance government-citizen engagement.

“For a long time, progress in service delivery was overshadowed by weak communication, with some officers holding the same roles for over 12 years,” Ms Zawedde said. “This stagnation created space for misinformation and public mistrust. The problem wasn’t the services themselves—but how they were communicated.”

She added that the enforcement of rotation every three to five years is expected to prevent the formation of information silos and inject new energy into government communications.

“The system will consistently bring in fresh perspectives and new innovations,” she noted.

Mr Alex Kakooza, Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister, said the reform builds on proven practices from other sectors, where rotation and centralized expertise have driven better performance.

He emphasized that the strategy goes beyond personnel changes and includes continuous training in areas such as digital literacy, media engagement, advanced public relations, and integrated marketing communications.

“Alongside rotation, we are prioritising the upskilling of officers to meet the demands of today’s fast-changing media landscape,” Mr Kakooza said.

He added that the government is adopting digital-first strategies to better engage Uganda’s youthful population, the majority of whom consume information via social media, influencers, and other real-time platforms.

“Legacy media remains vital, but today, shaping public narratives means meeting citizens where they are—online,” he added.

Mr Kakooza also highlighted the Government Citizens Interaction Centre (GCIC) under State House as an example of how these reforms are already taking shape. GCIC actively monitors and responds to public feedback across digital platforms, aligning with the government’s push toward more interactive communication.

“Moving forward, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance will continue spearheading efforts to build a culture of proactive, consistent communication—delivered with clarity and confidence,” he said.

Background

Uganda has registered notable improvements in service delivery across sectors. However, many of these achievements have gone unrecognized due to outdated and stagnant communication structures. For years, government communicators remained in the same positions—some for over a decade—limiting innovation and weakening connections with the public.

By enforcing a three-to-five-year rotation, the government hopes to bridge this gap and foster a culture of effective, timely communication between the state and its citizens.



