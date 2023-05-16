Govt enters partnership with NGO to pay 8,000 VHTs

The permanent secretary of the Health Ministry, Dr Diana Atwine, has said government has entered a partnership with Living Goods, a Nongovernmental Organization (NGO), to support members of Village Health Teams (VHTs) in 22 districts.

Dr Atwine made the revelation on Tuesday during an event organized by the NGO which is celebrating 15 years of service in the country.

VHTs members, around 280,000 in number, are people who provide health services in communities on a voluntary basis. The strategy of voluntarism is associated with the low motivation of the workers and this has limited their impact, according to information from the Ministry.

Speaking at Thursday’s event, Dr Atwine said although VHTs are essential in health service delivery, the funds allocated to facilitate them are very low because of low priority by the government.

“We have seen the impact Living Goods has created at the community level in the last 15 years. They have been working with the Ministry of Health to make sure that this system of VHTs is strengthened,” she observed.

Living Goods founder and Chairman Chuck Slaughter the entity has been able to reach over 5million Ugandans through about 8,000 VHTs they support.

“We designed our partnership with the Ministry of Health to support VHTs to produce maximum impact. We have reduced child mortality by over 30 percent [in the areas we work],” he noted.

He added: “We are also dramatically increasing immunisation rates and we shall drive counterfeit drugs out of the market. The WHTs need to fairly compensated or paid.”

In the places Living Goods work, Slaughter said, VHTs have supplies to treat malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea and to do family planning with stock exceeding 90 per cent.

“We also give them digital access which has an application for smart health that enables them to do a consistent and accurate diagnosis to register and support every pregnancy and make sure every sick child is quickly, properly and carefully followed,” he said.

According to him, each VHT member is paid $20 (just over Shs70,000) per month.