Govt entities owe NWSC Shs6b 

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is struggling to recover Shs6.4 billion in unpaid water bills from clients in Gulu City.

The bills, according to the NWSC officials, have accumulated since 2021.

Mr Fred Busingye, the NWSC area manager for Gulu City, told this publication in an interview on Wednesday that government institutions account for the biggest percentage of water bill defaulters in the city.

“Nonpayment really affects the level of service delivery, we cannot effectively provide our services to the clients when there is a high debt out there,” he said.

Details this publication has seen indicate that four government institutions that include Gulu Main Prison, Uganda Police Force, Fourth Infantry Division, and Gulu Regional Referral Hospital have cumulative arrears of Shs3.2 billion.

Data obtained from NWSC officials shows that the Gulu Main Prison topped the list of defaulters and owes NWSC Shs1.18 billion since 2022.

The Fourth Infantry Division Headquarters, according to the details, follows with Shs1.16 billion arrears for water supplied between January to date.

Uganda Police Force, with key institutions that include Gulu Police Barracks, Police Nursery and Primary schools, Aswa River regional office, and Central Police Station owes NWSC Shs178.2 million.

Meanwhile, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has an unpaid water bill of Shs656m which has accumulated since 2021.

Mr Busingye, however, said they are making a follow-up with the respective ministries to ensure arrears are settled.

Mr Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson, on Wednesday said the challenge of utility bill payment is beyond their control.

Mr Baine said although Uganda Prisons Service budgets for electricity every financial year, the allocation of money is too low. “That release of the money for utility bills we use doesn’t come to our accounts, it goes directly to the service provider. When you want Shs12 billion, they send only Shs3 billion,” Mr Baine said.

“Ministry of Finance must know that the prisoners belong to them. So, if they are not paying, for us we don’t have any other source of funding because if they allocate what is less than what we consume, what are we supposed to do?” He questioned.

However, Mr Jim Mugunga, the Finance ministry spokesperson, when contacted yesterday said: “It’s not uncommon that resources are disbursed to entities every quarter as appropriated by Parliament in accordance with the available resource envelope. It’s important for the relevant accounting officers to prudently operate within the resources they have been availed”.