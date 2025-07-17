Govt equips Rukungiri with modern Shs140m X-ray machine

The Ugandan government has donated a Shs140 million mobile digital X-ray machine to Rukungiri District, offering a significant boost to health service delivery in the remote highlands of southwestern Uganda.

The equipment, officially handed over during a ceremony at Bugangari Health Centre IV on Wednesday, is expected to transform diagnostic capacity in hard-to-reach sub-counties of Bugangari, Ruhinda, and Bwambara.

"This machine is yours. The government has donated it to you and it will be offering free services. Your role as locals is to protect it," said Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Nsubuga Bewayo Stephen.

Mr Bewayo urged residents to take advantage of the service for early diagnosis, which he said could save lives, and warned health workers and local leaders against misuse of the equipment.

“Like many other rural areas, our district has faced persistent challenges in providing comprehensive healthcare, especially diagnostic services. But with this mobile X-ray machine, I’m sure that’s going to change,” he added.

The state-of-the-art machine, fitted with computer-aided detection (CAD) software, was supplied through the Ministry of Health as part of efforts to strengthen Uganda’s rural healthcare infrastructure.

Rukungiri District Chairperson Geoffrey Kyomukama hailed the donation as “a relief to the community.”

“This is more than just a piece of equipment. It will reduce pressure on our referral hospitals and help eliminate costly X-ray charges in private facilities,” Kyomukama said.

Dr Akasiima Mucunguzi, the district health officer, called the donation “a game-changer.”

“The digital aspect ensures high-quality images, and the portability means we can reach even the most remote villages. It’s a huge boost for our healthcare system,” she said.

Residents welcomed the development with enthusiasm.

“Finally, the government has thought about us,” said 56-year-old Benson Mugisha from Bwambara sub-county. “We’ve been traveling long distances to get X-rays. With this machine, the sky is the limit.”

Kyatuhaire Bony, a mother of four from Ruhinda sub-county, said the machine would ease the burden on rural women. “I must thank the government. This machine will help us a lot,” she said.

Officials say the machine will be stationed at Bugangari Health Centre IV and will support both fixed-facility and outreach services.

The handover is part of a broader push by the Ugandan government to decentralize diagnostic services and improve health outcomes in underserved regions.