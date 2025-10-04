Govt establishes mineral markets to boost trade

The government, through the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, has announced locations for the proposed mineral markets and buying centres in Uganda.

Ms Agnes Alaba, Commissioner for Geological Survey and Minerals, revealed that the proposed areas are located in selected regions endowed with huge mineral deposits.

"We are looking at establishing designated markets and buying centres around Karamoja region, Busia, Wagagai, Kassanda, Kampala, Buhweju, Entebbe, and Ruhama, among others," Ms. Alaba told stakeholders during a sensitization workshop on October 3, 2025.

In Karamoja, buying centres will be established in Kaabong and Amudat Districts, while a mineral market will be located in Moroto District. Evaluations are also underway in Kampala and Entebbe to identify suitable locations for mineral markets.

"The areas selected are merely pilot sites, and we will expand to other locations," Ms. Alaba said. The government targets to establish some markets and centres before the end of the current financial year, with gold, tungsten, and tin being the initial minerals traded.

Ms. Alaba emphasized that only processed and refined minerals will be traded, and prices will be regulated to ensure fair trade. The Ministry of Energy is working with the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to develop regulations for dealers, miners, and traders.

Minister of State for Mineral Development, Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, noted that Uganda's mining sector remains predominantly informal, resulting in exploitation and revenue loss.

"Uganda is endowed with minerals, but informal trade, lack of transparency, and limited access to global markets have held us back," she said.

Participants acknowledged that formalizing the industry will protect traders and investors from scams and suggested clear technical guidance for the private sector.

Mr Blair Michael Ntambi, GIZ Advisor on Sustainable Development of the Mining Sector, welcomed the initiative, saying it aligns with Uganda's ambitions under the Mining and Minerals Act 2022.



