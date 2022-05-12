Govt, EU earmark Shs3.1 billion for water supply 

The government in partnership with the European Union (EU) has allocated Shs3.1 billion towards increasing safe water supply in the districts of Buyende, Namutumba and Namayingo.

The three-year project is being implemented by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water Wales with the Ministry of Water and Environment under EU-Water Operators Partnership Programme, funded by the European Union and managed by UN-Habitat’s Global Water Operators’Parnerships Alliance (GWOPA).

The project intends to create model schemes with more water connections, availability and reliability.

Even though the beneficiaries are surrounded by the water bodies such as River Nile and Lake Kyoga, they struggle to access clean water for drinking, exposing them to diseases such as Cholera.

According to local leaders, children under five years are more susceptible to diarrhoea and other water-borne diseases.

During a visit to the project areas by the Welsh Water Team from Wales, UK and WaterAid UK on Wednesday, the locals said the intervention is overdue.

“We need this intervention so that water supply can be extended to areas with no safe water,” Ms Mary Nabwire, a resident of Buyende Village in Buyende District, said.

Mr Aggrey Zijja, the district water officer, said the safe water coverage in Buyende stands at 35 percent.

“We also have a challenge of poor water quality along the water bodies and the population is very big, which is close to about 400,000 compared to water sources available,” he said .

Mr Deneth Ngabirano, an engineer and manager of Eastern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation in the Ministry of Water, said of the Shs3.1 billion, the government allocated Sh1.5 billion while the EU provided Shs1.6 billion.

“We look towards having reliable water supply, customer care and increased connections within the communities,” he said.

Mr Ngabirano said they would also increase access to tap water.

“We are working on a pro-poor tariff, which will be Shs1,000 for the first 50 jerrycans consumed. This will improve the livelihood of the people since they will no longer have to walk long distances to look for water,” he said.

Ms Kate Howard, the project manager of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water Wales, said the project will be implemented under four broad systematic areas, including asset management, supply availability and reliability, equity and social inclusion as well as customer-centred.

“We are looking at improving at also reducing non-revenue water and to strengthen equity and social inclusion,” she said.