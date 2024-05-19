Govt extends census exercise by five days

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) has extended the National Housing and Population Census (NHPC) by five days, with enumeration now scheduled to continue until May 25.

The original end date was set for May 10 to May 19, 2024, but an extension was granted for Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono districts until May 20.

This decision was made to address challenges such as missing villages on the system due to incomplete listing during the mapping process.

In a statement dated May 18, 2024, the Ubos executive director, Mr Chris Mukiza, explained that the extension aims to bridge the delay gap caused by the initial challenges.

“Numeric logins for villages were developed to enable work to begin, and these became effective on the 4th day. As a result, areas affected by the initial challenges have been given the opportunity to continue with the enumeration until they complete the assignment,” he noted, adding: “However, the extension will not exceed May 25, 2024, and supervisors are tasked with ensuring complete coverage and quality assurance during this period.”

Mr Mukiza advised members of the public who have not yet been enumerated to contact their respective Local Council 1 chairperson to schedule an appointment for enumeration.

"Due to challenges experienced at the start of enumeration, we do not want to leave anyone behind and thus found it prudent to have an extension of the Census exercise. In case you haven't been counted, this is your time. Also, reach out to your LC1 chairperson to have an appointment booked for you to be counted."