Govt extends contract on Atiak-Laropi roadworks

The government has extended its contract with STRABAB Company to complete the tarmacking of Atiak-Laropi road.

Under the new agreement, the 66km road is expected to be completed by September 30 next year.

The roadworks, which were supposed to end next month, were delayed due to the compensation of project affected persons and land acquisition for gravel, among other factors.

The Shs235b project is part of the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda programme that is being funded by the European Union.

The government’s contribution is to acquire the land and compensate the land owners.

“We are hopeful that we will complete the work before that deadline. And we are nearing completion of culvert bridges,” Mr Safet Keco, the programme manager of STRABAG, told Monitor on Wednesday.

Mr Bernard Ocan, a project consultant, said the streetlights from Atiak-Dzaipi to Pakelle will be completed by February next year.

“The road is first class asphalt surface with two metres shoulders with bridges and guardrails. We want to complete the road within Adjumani Town by end of March 2023 and complete the other areas,” Mr Ocan said.

The Uganda National Roads Authority station manager for Moyo District, Mr Julius Mwesigwa, said: “The road will be upgraded from gravel to class II bitumen standard with a carriageway width of 7 metres and 2 metres wide shoulders on either side. This will facilitate easy movement of goods and improve trade with South Sudan.”