Govt eyes voluntary land donation model to speed up road projects

The government is considering adopting a new model of land acquisition that encourages citizens to voluntarily donate land without compensation to fast-track infrastructure development projects, especially in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA).

The proposal came to the fore during an Inter-Ministerial Committee Meeting held at Kampala Serena Hotel on Wednesday to assess the progress of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP).

The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Minsa Kabanda, revealed that over 75 percent of residents affected by the programme have willingly given up their land to allow for the construction of roads and related infrastructure.

“This is a huge step forward. It shows that with proper engagement, communities can support development without necessarily demanding compensation,” Ms Kabanda said.

She noted that the GKMA-UDP, launched in 2023 and valued at $566 million (Shs2.1 trillion), targets road upgrades, improved drainage systems, modern workspaces, and institutional capacity building to enhance urban planning and service delivery in Kampala, Mukono, Wakiso, and other municipalities.

Related Govt unveils ambitious plan to reconstruct Kamwokya and Usafi markets National



According to Ms Kabanda, road projects in Kiira Municipality and Mukono Municipality have already reached 75 completion. However, she called for more support from government leaders to sensitise communities about the program and to advocate for it in Cabinet and other policy platforms.

A Game Changer

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, praised the voluntary land donation model, describing it as a potential game changer in overcoming one of the biggest bottlenecks in public infrastructure projects—land acquisition.

“One of the challenges we face is land acquisition. Sometimes land is overpriced, and this inflates project costs. But with dialogue and community engagement, people can be convinced to give up land for the greater good,” Gen. Katumba said.

He cited personal experiences in Mukono, where suspicion and misinformation previously derailed development.

“It was a big fight in Mukono. People thought it was a trick to take over Kabaka’s land. That resistance led to the loss of a project like the market, which was instead moved elsewhere due to delays,” he said.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged that communities are beginning to see the benefits of improved infrastructure.

“Where roads have been constructed, the value of property has shot through the roof. People now realise that development brings prosperity,” he said.

Gen Katumba also warned against neglecting road maintenance, urging the government to plan for upkeep over a five- to ten-year period to prevent infrastructure deterioration.

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba emphasized the need for inclusive planning in land acquisition processes, including holding community meetings to explain the benefits of infrastructure projects.

Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, cautioned that her office would keep a close eye on the implementation of the GKMA-UDP.

“The Inspectorate of Government will be keenly following this project. We’ve seen many white elephant projects that stall due to lack of due diligence. We must ensure feasibility studies, risk assessments, and impact assessments are done to avoid wasting public resources,” Kamya warned.

Street Vending a Growing Concern

Meanwhile, Gen Katumba expressed concern over the continued growth of informal street trading within the Kampala metropolitan area. He blamed it for traffic congestion, pedestrian accidents, and blocked drainage systems due to poor waste disposal.

“Street vendors operating in walkways and near drainage channels are a public safety and health concern. KCCA and local governments must take stronger action to regulate this trade,” he said.