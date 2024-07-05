Govt fails on digital plates gamble, again

The government yesterday said it had so far installed digital number plates on 1,091 vehicles and motorcycles, belonging to its different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

This number, according to statistics released by the Minister of Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, represents 4.3 percent of the total 25,265 vehicles belonging to 11 MDAs, which exercise started in November last year.

The implementation of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) project, by a Russian firm, the Joint Stock Company Global Security Company (JSCGSC), on November 1, started with government vehicles and motorcycles. Mass rollout to private vehicles and motorcycles was supposed to start in February this year but did not kick off as it was expected.

Speaking to reporters at the Media Centre on Thursday, Gen Muhwezi said the mass enrolment has been rescheduled in phases starting with new motorcycles on November 1, and the rest of the motor vehicles and motorcycles on January 6, 2025.

The Commissioner in-charge of Transport Regulation and Safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr Winstone Katushabe, while supplementing the minister’s remarks, said the delays were due to limited importation of cargo and other logistics by the service provider because of the previous presence of pre-printed plates.

“The government directed the contractor to have machines here for both stamping and embossing machines in Kawempe. We think now that we have these machines here, the numbers are going to be increased,” he said.

This publication reported in August last year that the government in 2021 agreed with JSCGSC where the latter will implement the ITMS project in order to beef up security and fight crimes linked to vehicles and motorcycles.

According to the agreement, the firm is supposed to invest $257m (Shs951b) in acquiring and installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, speed radars, smart registration plates, electric tracking devices, backend operations and also establish the plates producing factory in Uganda.

These would in return recoup its investment over a 10-year period where they would sell digital plates with the project expected to bring $974m (Shs3.6t) in that period. They would charge Shs714,000 to install number plates on a new vehicle and motorcycle- Shs714,000 and Shs150,000 and Shs50,000 to replace the plates on old vehicles and motorcycles respectively.

Gen Muhwezi said as the JSCGSC’s plans to build a bigger factory here come to fruition, it has established a facility in Kawempe for the local production of registration plates and has installed four hot stamping machines, four embossment machines, and will soon receive blank plates and hot stamping materials with security features.

Registration of motor vehicles on ITMS, which includes the booking, verification and stock control systems, he said, had all been completed.

“Improvements on the [Automated System for Customs Data] (ASYCUDA) and E-Tax to facilitate the pre-registration processes of vehicles at the ports of Mombasa and Dar es Salaam and in bonds are also substantially completed. The provision to facilitate assessment for payment of fees for the new registration plates by Government entities is also completed and is currently available for use by MDAs. Construction of fitment centers at Mutukula and Malaba border points is also ongoing,” he said.

He added: “Currently at the facility are 107,014 registration plates along with 3,662, 17,679 bluetooth beacons, with more components expected in the country in the next few weeks.”

According to Maj Gen Muhwezi, a full installation package comprises two aluminium registration plates for the front and the back, a tracker, a sim-chip, two bluetooth beacons, and two snap locks.

As the government continues installing the plates on its vehicles while also planning to add others owned privately starting with all new motorcycles on November 1, the Security Minister said the total number of all vehicles in the country had reached 2.1 million as of July 3.

“This growth has been coupled with an increase in associated challenges such as crime involving the use of motor vehicles, road traffic accidents, multiple number plates and forgeries. Tracking down criminals and bringing traffic offenders to justice has substantially been bogged down due to lack of sufficient evidence regarding motor vehicles used to execute these crimes,” he said.

He added: “Similarly, the management and administration of motor vehicles has over the years faced challenges of lack of a credible and reliable database, poor quality control measures, lack of technical staff in the motor vehicle processes, distorted reporting structures, low revenue collection and discrepancies in registration books.”

To speed up the installation of the plates on all MDAs, the Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala said that they have engaged the Prime Minister who will shortly direct all government agencies to get these plates.





How digital number plate system works

A digital car number plate tracker will use Global Positioning Technology (GPS) which is used by many other devices including your smartphone to track car owners.

The Number Plate GPS Tracker was designed to be covertly fitted into places, either behind the number plates on vehicles or into areas on a vehicle that conventional trackers cannot be used. The Number Plate GPS Tracker is very robust and thin and harsh handling is not a problem. To retain its small size, manufacturers shrink and wrap it to ensure that it can still be charged via the Type C charging port using your car battery as a power source.

These trackers come in different modes, including; Eco Mode, Log mode, Flight Mode, Park Mode, Pursuit Mode, and normal tracking mode. The government needs to agree with the supplier which mode it will be in by default before they install them onto the vehicles. Let’s explore four plausible modes.

Eco Mode: This mode will switch off the tracker completely for a selected period, for example, ECO 4 hours, the board will wake every 4 hours and report a GPS location. Placing the device into normal tracking mode can be done via the control center or an app. Eco hugely improves battery life. The battery can last for many weeks using this mode. Eco-mode can be usually selected from 1-24 hours.

Log Mode: This mode will log all the movements of the tracker. The tracker will not switch on its GSM module as this required a registered SIM card, it will only turn on its GPS module. Example log mode 10 hours. If the tracker moves during this period, it will log and store all movements, it will then send all movements to the server every ten hours.

Normal Tracking Mode: This is the most common mode that is used. The tracker will simply sleep when not moving, it will keep the GSM module on, but turn off the GPS module, this also saves power. Once the tracker moves, it will turn on the GPS and track live every x second or minute.

Pursuit Mode: The above two options require a SIM card so many not be the best option. This mode will be able to operate 24/7 updating its location regardless of motion state. This mode allows up to 1-second live tracking but will have a serious effect on battery life due to continuous transmitting back to the security tracking center. However, this mode is ideal when live tracking an asset. Again, this can be activated via the APP and the panel.