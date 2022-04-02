Govt fails to account for Shs5b for people left in spot of bother

Legislators on the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs are trying to establish the whereabouts of Shs5b that was ring-fenced for the repatriation of Ugandans holed up abroad in distress.

The call for the audit into the matter came to the fore after junior Foreign Affairs (regional co-operation) minister John Mulimba shared with lawmakers the ministry’s budgetary policy statement.

The lawmakers’ interest into the matter was triggered by Ms Jennifer Muheesi Abaho (Kazo District woman) who demanded to know if the money had been received and therefore could be accounted for.

“The Shs5 billion that was recommended to take care of the runaway girls in the Middle East,” she started. “I want to appreciate that that was done because we are aware of what is happening in the Middle East. However, we don’t know [if] that money was received and how it was distributed and how it was spent.”

The ministry officials were non-committal on the matter and equivocated by referring the committee members to various missions and embassies for clarity and specifics on the said funds.

To this end, MPs led by the chairperson of the committee—Norah Bigiriwa—resolved to engage heads of various missions and embassies. They also resolved to put accounting officers of the said missions and embassies on the spot.

“We are yet to engage the ministry and the missions on how this money was utilised. The first thing we need to know is [whether] this money was given to these agencies before we go to find out from these missions. So for the missions, we are supposed to engage them next week,” Ms Bigiriwa later revealed.

Relatedly, the shadow Foreign Affairs minister who doubles as the Kyadondo East legislator —Muwada Nkunyigi—tasked the government to table its evacuation plan for Ugandans holed up in war-plagued areas like Ukraine and Russia.

Mr Muwada believes the government has been economical with information on this matter.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must come [out] openly and explain the actions taken as to Ugandans trapped in Russia and Ukraine,”Mr Muwadda said.

Mr Vincent Bagiire, the Foreign Affairs permanent secretary, said the government has—through its relevant offices in-charge of the areas within and around Russia—managed to mobilise and evacuate Ugandans.

“When the war broke out, luckily Ugandans in Ukraine have a WhatsApp group. They were able to mobilise themselves [and] the ministry was in position to put them through. The number is close to 55 that came through our consuls,” Mr Bagiire said, adding that the government had ably repatriated 55 Ugandans.

This number was, however, refuted by the MPs with Mr Muwada demanding proof such as names of the said persons.

He also insisted that the Foreign Affairs ministry should have repatriated more Ugandans, something Mr Bagiire said was not possible since some Ugandans declined.