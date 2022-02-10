Govt faults self, politicians for clashes over Apaa land

Delayed government action and incitement by self-centred politicians are escalating clashes over the land in Apaa, a report has revealed.

The land has been claimed by Adjumani and Amuru districts, and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

In the report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, said a joint security team investigation concluded that a 2017 government border demarcation exercise that placed Apaa in Adjumani District emboldened the Madi much to the chagrin of the Acholi, who dispute the decision.

“…the placement of the boundary [in Adjumani] has intensified agitation by the Madi community to push the Acholi community out of Apaa on account that government finally recognised the area as belonging to the Madi,” the report reads in part.

The government commissioned the joint security probe in August 2021 after a number of residents were killed, injured or evicted in sporadic clashes between the two communities.

There was a lull in violence after President Museveni visited the area in 2018, but it resumed due to political proclamations during campaigns for the January 2021 elections.

For instance, the investigators reported that on January 19, Acholi community members allegedly attacked Madi in Ngoro Village, killing two people. Seven suspects have since been arrested.

Daily Monitor, quoting security officials, recently reported that law enforcement agencies foiled a counter-attack and arrested two suspects despite separate meetings between government and cultural leaders in both Madi and Acholi to resolve the misunderstanding.

Without giving names, the report states that “some leaders have been indicated to be fuelling the clashes across all the levels of social and political strata”, undermining the role and influence of revered cultural leaders, who have traditionally promoted harmony among the communities.

The impact of the jurisdictional dispute has been the near-total collapse of service delivery to the estimated 35,000 residents in Apaa and Zoka area, which UWA says is a protected area that should be vacated.