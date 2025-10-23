Govt finalises $27b Greater Kampala devt master plan

A government interministerial committee has completed drafting the Integrated Greater Kampala Urban Development Master Plan ahead of its presentation to Cabinet for approval.

The government said the $27 billion master plan, developed in consultation with Japan’s development agency JICA and approved by the National Planning Authority (NPA), serves as a blueprint for achieving an integrated, well-planned, and inclusive Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA).

Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, presided over the function where the final draft was presented to stakeholders, including leaders from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Wakiso District, Mukono District, Mpigi District, and the municipalities of Nansana, Makindye-Ssabagabo, Kira, Mukono, and Entebbe.

The master plan, which will be implemented over 25 years up to 2050, is anchored on five key pillars: competitive economic development, environmental conservation, business support (especially for the informal sector), tourism development, and infrastructure improvement. Its vision is to create a liveable and sustainable metropolitan area that serves as a competitive hub for Uganda and East Africa.

Dr Ivan Lule, the chairperson of the National Planning Authority Board, said the master plan aligns with the government’s 10-fold growth strategy and emphasises integrated development.

“In accordance with the amended Fiscal Planning Act, the Ministry submitted the master plan to NPA. The Board reviewed it, incorporated its comments, and recommended it—with certification—to the Minister for final submission to Cabinet,” Dr Lule said.

“We are now seeking consensus to ensure smooth approval. This plan involves nine entities, so it is crucial that we embrace a programmatic approach rather than working in silos. Collaboration across sectors is central to its success,” he added.

In his remarks, Minister Magyezi said the master plan is essential to prepare for the projected population growth of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area—from the current six million to 14 million by 2050.





“I wish to reaffirm that the GKMA Integrated Urban Development Master Plan is a cornerstone of Uganda’s urban transformation agenda. It is transformative and impactful. With your support, we can attract development partners to back its implementation,” Mr Magyezi said.

He urged local governments to develop or upgrade physical development plans in line with the new master plan.

“We should now, at policy level, request our technical officers and urban planners to submit and upgrade physical development plans within the GKMA to match our vision of a modern metropolitan area,” he said.

Mr Magyezi noted that the master plan will facilitate the development of industrial corridors, reduce travel time, promote organized settlements, improve air quality, streamline urban transport, and enhance environmental conservation.

“The integrated master plan aligns with Vision 2040, the National Development Plans, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure Uganda’s urbanization is sustainable, inclusive, and growth-oriented. We want Kampala to lead the way,” he emphasised.

He added that implementing the projects under the plan will improve infrastructure, governance, and service delivery, while creating economic opportunities for millions of Ugandans in the metropolitan area.

However, the minister acknowledged several challenges. “The rate of development in Uganda’s towns is much faster than the rate of planning. We must ensure planning stays ahead, or we shall pay dearly. Issues of right-of-way and compensation also continue to slow us down, though we are making progress,” he said.

He also cited the limited enforcement capacity of local authorities, calling for stronger physical planning departments to maintain order.

“Unless we enforce trade order in our towns—whether in markets, shops, or large buildings—we risk turning our cities into vast slums,” Mr Magyezi cautioned.

He further warned against the sale of public land and road reserves, urging leaders to uphold integrity and citizen participation in implementation.

The plan’s objectives include promoting efficient land use, balanced and sustainable urban growth, improved essential infrastructure, environmental conservation, enhanced service delivery, social equity, inclusive growth, and coordination among stakeholders in physical planning.

Key components of the plan include the expansion of the Kampala Central Business District to Nakasero, Nakawa, and Kololo, and the construction of expressways to ease traffic congestion. Proposed expressways include the Hoima Expressway from Sentema, Centenary Park–Jinja Road link to the Northern Bypass, Bombo Expressway from Kyebando, and the Kibuye–Busega Expressway.

The plan also features the development of a railway system connecting major suburbs to Kampala, as well as robust solid waste and wetland management systems.