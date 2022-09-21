Govt finally procures land to resettle over 900 Kayunga flood victims

Government has purchased 300 acres of land to resettle over 900 people affected by 2019 floods in Kayunga District, the district chairperson Mr Andrew Muwonge said.

“The land has been procured by the Prime Minister’s Office at Kyedikyo in Galilaaya Sub-County just near the area where the displaced residents have been living since they were forced to flee their homes,” Mr Muwonge told Monitor.

The floods from Lake Kyoga submerged homes, roads, gardens, schools and health units, bringing suffering to residents.

Villages affected by the floods included Kawongo, Namarere, Kambatanyi, Kyedikyo, Bweyale, Kitwe, Kirubo, Budali, Nakatuli and Kalenge.

“We are now waiting for funds from the central government so that they can hire surveyors to divide the land among the beneficiaries,” Mr Muwonge noted on September 20.

However, Mr Jamadah Kakinda, the chairperson Galilaya Sub County asked government to expedite resettlement as flood victims are still faced with harsh conditions at Kambatanyi landing site.

Currently, residents use canoes to cross the flooded section to and from Kawongo landing site on Lake Kyoga.

“Over 900 displaced persons use only one pit- latrine after the owner of the land refused each of them to dig a pit- latrine at his makeshift home,” Mr Kakinda said.

“The district dug one pit- latrine where each family pays Shs1, 000 per month to use. This is not enough and is a big inconvenience to the residents,” he explained.

One of the displaced persons, Mr Dan Mukote, said they are suffering after soldiers under the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) barred them from fishing which was their primary source of income.

“Quicker resettlement will give us our land portion so that we can start farming and also construct permanent houses,” he remarked.

Govt promises

During the Kayunga District by-election in December last year, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja visited Galilaya Sub-County and met the displaced persons whom she promised to buy land.