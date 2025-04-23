Govt finally readies Shs150b for cattle compensation in north

The government has finally allocated Shs150 billion to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to compensate war debt claimants in the Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions for cattle lost during past conflicts. Each sub-region is expected to receive Shs50 billion, subject to parliamentary approval. In an exclusive interview, Dr Kenneth Omona, the State Minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, confirmed the funds will be released in the 2025/26 financial year. While a similar commitment was made in 2021/22, Dr Omona admitted that no funds were disbursed at the time.

He urged beneficiaries to reinvest the money in livestock. “We’re telling claimants not to use the money for marrying more wives, but to buy livestock,” Dr Omona said. “One cow can earn you over a million shillings.” He added that the region, once a vibrant cattle corridor in the 1960s and 70s, still holds potential for livestock farming with ready markets, including across borders.

A recent report by Parliament’s Government Assurance and Implementation Committee shows that only Shs30.8 billion has been released in the last two financial years for the Acholi sub-region. No funds were released in 2022/23, despite a Shs115.2 billion pledge to compensate 16,946 individuals. As a result, Shs84.3 billion remains unpaid. Rwot David Onen Acana II, the Acholi paramount chief, recently called on government to expedite the process.

“Compensation for cattle lost during the NRA liberation war is long overdue,” he said. “Government must ensure all affected individuals are paid.” In January 2025, Parliament adopted the committee report on the war compensation programme, paving the way for pending payments. On January 16, Justice Minister Norbert Mao tabled a Shs472.7 billion request for compensation before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Mr Mao admitted corruption had undermined earlier efforts. “This process has been marred by corruption. Some ministry staff demanded bribes from claimants,” he said. “We’re committed to restoring trust.” By December 2024, the ministry had paid out Shs16.14 billion to 11,250 verified claimants from Acholi, Lango, and Teso.

Background

The cattle compensation initiative stems from the widespread loss of livestock during conflicts in northern and eastern Uganda, notably the National Resistance Army war in the 1980s. Over the years, affected individuals have sought court redress. Courts have ruled in favour of the claimants. However, the implementation of the rulings has been fraught with challenges.The amounts released have been insufficient compared to the estimated losses.



