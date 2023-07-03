Govt fronts Ngamba Chimpanzee Island for tourism promotion

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) have marked Ngamba Island in Koome Sub County, Mukono District as a star destination to increase domestic tourism.

Under the Explore Uganda flagship, the tourism sector is set to jointly promote the home for the chimpanzee sanctuary through embassies around the world as part of the government’s efforts to create awareness on Uganda’s vast tourism potential.

The plan was unveiled during a two-day familiarization and training on the country’s marine tourism potential on Lake Victoria and River Nile.

The training which started on Saturday also drew focus on the remarkable strides registered in the conservation of the endangered primates with attention on tourism development across the country.

During the training attended by over 40 delegates, both UTB and MOFA officials agreed to “align annual work plans through the implementation of a joint international marketing strategy, support on the issuance of crisis communications, collaboration with diaspora associations and the promotion of investment in Uganda’s hospitality industry.”

About Ngamba

Mostly accessible through water transport, Ngamba Chimpanzee Island is home for 52 chimpanzees. It was established in October 1998 by the Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust to give refuge to orphaned and endangered chimpanzees.

A speedboat travels from the dock in Entebbe to Ngamba Island in approximately 45-50 minutes. Travel by a traditional motorized canoe takes approximately 90 minutes while one can fly there in less than 25 minutes from Entebbe Airport or Kajjansi Air strip.

The Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust executive director Dr Joshua Rukundo now says: “Whereas many local and international tourists wish to visit Ngamba Island, they find difficulty in accessing it due to limited water transportation.”

During the training, the MOFA head of delegation Anthony Agama emphasized need for government to promote national pride and patriotism through domestic tourism.