Govt fuel reserves depleted

The government fuel reservoir in Jinja District. Photo / Denis Edema

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • In such challenging times, the government is expected to intervene by supplying cheaper fuel to dealers to stabilise the market and enable the country withstand supply shocks.

Motorists should brace for harder times ahead as the country’s extra fuel deposits are depleted, Daily Monitor has established.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.