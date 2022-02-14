Govt, German embassy meet 

By  Derrick Wandera

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, and German Ambassador Matthias Schauer last Friday met to discuss the state of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries . 
Sources, who attended the closed-door meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Monitor  that the disagreement between the two parties widened as the ambassador warned the government on the increasing torture. 
“The meeting was heated up but afterwards the two acted gently and agreed on a few issues. The issue of torture in the country was one of the key issues they discussed,” the source said. 

