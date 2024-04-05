Govt gets Shs72m braille, audio-visual informants

Uganda is the first country among the 21 countries in the East and Southern African region to get Braille and Audio Visual Informants to guide the visually and hearing-impaired citizens during budget readings, UNICEF has said.

The UNICEF-funded project worth Shs72.272 million was launched on Thursday to provide an opportunity for the citizens and other stakeholders to continue participating in subsequent national budget cycles at all levels in order to realize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of leaving no one behind.

To project is expected to transcribe and produce the audiovisual version of the citizen’s guides to the budget for the FY 2023/24, as well as the production and printing of the braille version.

Speaking at the launch at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, UNICEF Chief of Social Policy, Dr Moses M. Sichei said this development is a testament to the government's interest in ensuring that citizens understand and appreciate the annual national budget cycle processes involved.

“This is a collaborative effort aimed at fostering inclusivity. I’m glad to share that this is the first initiative supported by UNICEF in 21 countries in the East and Southern African Region, placing Uganda as the lead in support for access to information by the visually and hearing-impaired members of our society,” he said.

Adding: As UNICEF, we believe that this is not merely an act of providing information; but a strong act of empowerment, enabling these individuals to participate actively in shaping their own future and that of the communities they live in. We hope that views collected from citizens can be responded to and included in subsequent budget processes.”

The Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi said: “This is yet another milestone in promoting transparency, accountability and inclusiveness in the national budget.”

The proofreader of Uganda National Association of the Blind, Ms Brenda Kharsalamwa told the Monitor that the schools for the blind are very few and they are located quite very far making it very difficult for them to attain education.