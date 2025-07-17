Govt gives 15 cultural leaders new vehicles

The government has donated 30 brand new vehicles to officially recognised cultural leaders nationwide to support their responsibilities ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking at the launch of the Traditional Leaders Enhancement Programme at Kololo Independence Grounds yesterday, the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, who represented President Museveni, said cultural leaders play a crucial role in shaping the citizens' beliefs.

“The National Resistance Movement (NRM) government recognises cultural institutions as partners in mobilising people for development, and they support government efforts towards promoting peace, unity, and socio-economic transformation. The vehicles that you are receiving today will help ease your mobilisation efforts and enable you to reach all parts of your kingdom,” President Museveni said in a speech delivered by Ms Alupo.

The cars are aimed at easing the mobility of cultural leaders within their jurisdictions. At least 15 out of the 65 indigenous tribes received two cars, with one being the lead car.

The beneficiaries include, Emorimori Paul Sande Etomeileng from Iteso Cultural Union; Omukama wa Tooro Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Igulu; Omukama wa Bunyoro Gafabusa Solomon Iguru; Lawirwodi me Acholi David Onen Achana; Kwaar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor; Won Nyaci me Lango Micheal Moses Odongo Okune; Omukama wa Buruli Mwogezi Butamanya; Kamuswaga wa Kooki Constantine Apollo Ssansa Kabumbuli; Rwoth Ubimu Philip Edger Keronger Olaker of Alur Kingdom; Omusinga Charles Weslwey Mumbere; Umukuka Jude Mike Mudoma, Omusinga wa Bwamba Martin Kamya Ayongi; Kyabazinga wa Busoga William Wilberforce Nadiope IV; Omwenego Obara Robert of Bugwe, and Won Ateker Raphael Otaya of Kumamu Cultural Heritage.

However, according to the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Among,Buganda and Bugwere kingdoms rejected the cars.

“I visited the Katikiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, and he stated that their culture requires that certain provisions are done by the local people, the subjects so we agreed with them that the money meant for the kingdom will be given at once,” she said Ms Amongi said the process of finding a successor to the late Bugwere king is ongoing, adding that the kingdom will receive the vehicle once the issue is resolved. She said the kingdoms and chiefdoms deserve the cars because of the work they do, including solving land wrangles, teenage pregnancy, and engaging in poverty alleviation programmes, among others.

“The cultural leaders have developed strategic plans and reformed their cultures to be in line with the laws of Uganda, so most of the work we would have done as a ministry is already done by you, so today's vehicle is to support your work, which is government work,” Ms Amongi said.

Tieng Adhola Moses Stephen Owor, the cultural leader for Japadola, who represented all the cultural leaders, said they appreciate what the President has done for them, pledging to support all government programmes.

“We pledge to do our best and we are ready to change the face of Uganda through our humble contribution,” Tieng Adhola said.