Govt gives 4,000 customary land certificates to Kabale residents

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has warned the people of Kigezi Sub-region against land fragmentation and advised them to use it as a family asset for increased food productivity and wealth creation.

Ms Nabbanja made the call while presiding over a ceremony in which 4,000 people in Kitumba Sub-county, Kabale District, were given land certificates of customary ownership.

The project was funded by the government with support from the Netherlands government.

“Now that you have received land certificates of customary ownership, do not attempt to subdivide the land to benefit your children who wish to start their new homes after getting married. Use the pieces of land as an asset for increased food productivity and wealth creation. President Museveni has always advised Ugandans on this matter and I am here to add my voice,” Ms Nabbanja said.

The Minister of Lands, Ms Judith Nabakooba, and the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, confirmed the government’s commitment in issuing land certificates to resolve land dispute cases.

Mr Bahati said acquiring a land title means that one can use it to get a loan to boost family business. He said Kabale and Kisoro are the pioneer districts in Kigezi to benefit from this programme.

Ms Nabakoba said they would roll out the project to other districts.

“Issuing land certificates also gives powers to the women to own land unlike in the past where they would be asked to act as witnesses when their husbands are selling family land,” she said adding that average land ownership in Kigezi region stands at 0.4 acres per household. The minister said any further sub dividing may lead to a dangerous scenario.

The Netherlands deputy ambassador to Uganda, Mr Joost Van Ettro, said his government started supporting the land certificate customary ownership project in Uganda in 2017, adding that they are ready to scale up the assistance to ensure that 30,000 people in Kigezi get land certificates of customary ownership.

“While land tenure security is fundamental for farmers to invest in agricultural development and to stimulate sustainable land use, we are committed to support the government of Uganda on issues of climate-smart land use planning and sustainable wetland management,” Mr Joost Van Ettro said.

He promised continued support towards addressing land tenure security and sustainable agricultural development.

Ms Nabbanja later presided over the fundraising ceremony for the rehabilitation of Rubaya Church of Uganda that was destroyed during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The prime minister donated Shs30m and pledged 300 iron sheets for Rubaya Secondary School main hall.

Mr Bahati, who is also the Ndorwa West MP, donated Shs30m and delivered Shs20m from the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among.