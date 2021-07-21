Govt gives Covidex developer land, incentives for expansion

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Government has gifted the developer of Covidex, Prof Patrick Ogwang, five acres of land and ten years of tax holiday to support him in expanding the factory.

While handing over the investment license to Prof Ogwang on Wednesday, Ms Evelyn Anite, the state minister for investment said the government will look into his investment plan and provide any additional support he may need to make Covidex “go international.”

“The fact that Prof Ogwang has obtained this investment license qualifies him to get land, and because he has expressed interest to to put up a factory. Owing to the fact that the natural resources for this factory are majorly found in the eastern part of the country, we, as government have decided to give him 5 acres of land in Soroti Industrial park,” she said.

“We as government will give Prof Ogwang full support to ensure that he develops other products. We are going to support all our scientists because this is the only way to develop a pathogenic economy,” she added.

The handover of the license and announcement of the incentives happened at the Uganda Investment Authority headquarters in Kampala.

This development comes roughly one month after the National Drug Authority approved Covidex for use as supportive treatment for viral diseases including Covid-19.

Prof Ogwang applauded the government for the offer and revealed that works at Soroti industrial park to expand the factory will begin in three months. The medicine is currently being manufactured from a small factory in Entebbe.

The minister also ‘warned those trying to sue Prof Ogwang over Covidex, noting that President Museveni is leading the arbitration between the Professor and Mbarara University.

“The President asked Mbarara University to stop the legal gymnastics and concentrate on treating Ugandans.

In addition to that, Prof Ogwang said they had already resolved the impasse with Mbarara University and those that have gone to court “are on their own.”



