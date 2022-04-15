Govt gives fishers 4 weeks to register

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has extended the deadline for registration and licensing of fishermen on various lakes across the country.

The licensing exercise kicked off on March 1 and was supposed to end by March 31.

However, Mr Tom Bukenya, the commissioner of fisheries’ regulations and control, on Tuesday said the exercise will continue until end of May.

He revealed that the extension has been prompted by delays in dispatching teams to conduct the exercise.

Mr Bukenya added that the extension is not for landing sites at Lake Victoria whose deadline is April 30.

“At the beginning of the exercise, we delayed to receive funds to facilitate our teams in the field. This is the reason why we decided to extend the deadline,” he said.

Mr Bukenya urged sector players including fishers, processors, transporters and boat makers, to register and acquire licences, noting that those without valid permits will not be allowed to operate effective June 1.

“The exercise is so far moving on smoothly. However, I urge those who are still reluctant [to register] to utilise this period,” he said.

In February, the ministry issued licence fees for all fisheries activities in the country but a section of fish dealers complained that they were being charged exorbitantly.

According to the charges, any vessel operating on lakes like Victoria, Albert, Kyoga, Edward, George and Wamala is supposed to pay Shs100, 000 as license fee while vessels on Lake Nakivale & other minor lakes are charged Shs50,000. Those operating on swamps, rivers and dams pay Shs25,000.

A vessel used or owned by a non-citizens pays Shs2m for a license. A fish truck with less than five tonnes is required to pay a license of Shs250,000 while a truck of five to 10 tonnes pays Shs750,000. Each fish processing factory pays Shs3m.

Mr Daniel Kaweesa, a fish trader and transporter at Kyagalanyi Landing Site in Kalangala District, said many fish dealers are struggling to raise the fees for licenses.

“ The annual license fee of Shs750, 000 set for big trucks transporting fish is unreasonable, we no longer carry full capacity due dwindling fish stocks. Where do they expect us to get that money?” he asked.

Mr Godfrey Ssenyonga Kambugu, the national chairperson of Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda(AFALU ), welcomed the extension of the deadline saying it will enable more sector players to register.

‘’We have tried to mobilise our members to get licenses, but some have not complied because our business is not doing well currently. They do not have money, we hope the extended deadline will allow those who have delayed to comply,’’ he said.

Mr Kambugu also asked the government to make the exercise continuous so that all AFALU members are considered.

To acquire a licence , a fisherman is required to present Tax Identification Numbers (TIN), or National Identification Card for nationals and passports for non-Ugandans.