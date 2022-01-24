Govt gives land titles to 5,000 locals in Namutumba

The State Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Ms Persis Namuganza, who is also the Bukono MP, said since last year, the government embarked on giving out land titles to successful, interested individuals to have land tenure security

By  Ronald Seebe

At least 5,000 residents of Namutumba District have received free customary land titles from the government to reduce cases of land grabbing and wrangles.
 The development comes at a time when the locals have been having challenges with the district land board, especially over alleged extortion.
 Mr David Balikudembe, a resident of Bugabula Village in Ivukula Sub-county, at the weekend said processing a land title through the district land board has been expensive and challenging. 

