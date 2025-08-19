Govt halts eviction of over 800 bibanja holders in Luweero

More than 800 sitting tenants across various parts of Luweero District have received relief from eviction threats following a directive by the State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja.

The announcement brought excitement and tears of joy among affected bibanja holders, after the government directed the District Security Committee and police to protect them. The move has sparked renewed hope in a district long regarded as a hotspot for illegal land evictions.

While some of the purported landlords on the disputed land defended their actions and claimed to have attempted peaceful settlements with tenants, Minister Mayanja reaffirmed the recent presidential directive halting evictions and emphasised the security of tenure for occupants under the Land Act.

“We cannot allow the law to be abused or bibanja holders to be made restless under the guise of court orders,” Minister Mayanja stated.

He added: “For any eviction involving bibanja holders, the court order must be submitted to the District Security Committee and approved by the minister of Lands.”

In the villages of Nganjo, Kaswa, Lwanyonyi, and Kinyunyula in Katikamu Sub-county—where more than 300 tenants had reported threats of eviction and land grabbing—some landlords, including Ms Stella Nanteza, presented court rulings they claimed validated their actions.

“We had no intention to forcefully evict the bibanja holders.But many have refused to acknowledge our rights as landlords. We’ve held several meetings to negotiate how they could legalise their stay, but those efforts failed,” Nanteza explained.

However, Mr Mayanja questioned such “forced negotiations,” saying the Land Act does not support coercing bibanja holders into surrendering land rights or making payments under pressure.

“Luweero faces a serious issue where bibanja evictions continue unchecked. The District Security Committee must enforce the presidential directive stopping all unlawful evictions. The law doesn’t allow bibanja holders to forfeit their rights through forced agreements,” he said.

In June, a group of affected tenants from Katikamu Sub-county, represented by Kimanje Nsibambi Advocates, formally petitioned Mr Mayanja over eviction threats affecting more than 300 people in Nganjo Village.

“Mr George Kalyango and around 200 bibanja holders approached me for legal help. Many of these issues originate from irregularities at the Bukalasa Zonal Land Office, which is why we escalated the matter to the Lands ministry,” said Mr Peter Kimanje Nsibambi, the lead counsel of the group.

One affected tenant, Mr Henry Kintu of Ngando Village, claimed to have been imprisoned multiple times for allegedly trespassing on land he has occupied for years.

“We don’t understand why the laws protecting bibanja holders aren’t enforced in Luweero. We’ve been arrested on trumped-up charges and forced off our land by individuals claiming to be landlords, often using the police to do so,” Kintu said. Mr Nsibambi emphasised the broader impact of land injustices on development efforts in the district.

“The Constitution guarantees security for both landlords and bibanja holders. When hundreds are left landless due to the actions of a few, all government efforts to fight poverty are undermined. Many families in Katikamu, Nyimbwa, and Makulubita sub-counties are victims of land grabbing and need legal protection. We are currently handling about 500 such cases,” he said. Land disputes and evictions have also been reported in Zirobwe, Butuntumula, and Kamira sub-counties.

During a rally in August 2024 at Kalule Village, Nyimbwa Sub-county, President Museveni criticised local leaders for failing to prevent rampant evictions, accusing some of colluding with land grabbers. “When you elect elites who cannot solve your problems, you end up in such situations. You need leaders who stand with you. Bibanja holders have equal land rights and are protected by the law,” the President said.

Land in Uganda

Over the past two decades, land has become a contentious issue in many districts across Uganda, particularly in the central region. Wealthy individuals holding land titles have increasingly evicted poor tenants from what the tenants consider their ancestral land, claiming the occupants are encroachers.

In many cases, land lords present questionable documents, and some parcels of land have multiple, conflicting titles.

Tensions have escalated in certain areas, with angry tenants forcing landlords off the land—and in extreme cases, landlords have been attacked or even killed.

In response to this growing crisis, the government is pushing for land reforms, which officials say are intended to address land grabbing and resolve disputes.