Govt has failed our youths, says Teso cultural minister

The Minister for Culture at the Itesoti Cultural Union, Ms Grace Akiror has castigated the government for deliberately failing to uplift the livelihood of the youths in the region.

Ms Akiror says that as a result, the youths have resorted to drinking alcohol and becoming idle which has sunk their would-be bright future.

“All government programs have not benefited the region. When you talk about the Parish Development Model, it is worse because most youths have formed groups but are yet to see this money,” she said.

“People are gambling, they are trying their level best to engage and benefit from government programs but in vain. If we are to speak about government programs like PDM, youth livelihood programs, and women empowerment, as Teso we have not benefited. I tried intervening as a leader in PDM but I was bashed and asked to back off which I did but even when the youths mobilized themselves, nothing has been done,” she added.

Ms Akiror made these remarks on Tuesday, July 25, while addressing a press conference ahead of the Teso region Spotlight on Cultural Emulsion and business symposium which will be hosted by Gudie Leisure Farm (GLF) from August 6 to 7 in Kira, Wakiso District.

The Soroti District GLF youth leader, Mr John Kokas Okode said that a group of 110 youths mobilised themselves but are yet to access the PDM funds which he said would change their fortunes.

“We as youths from Teso are ready to engage in economic activities especially commercial agriculture since we have opportunities in abundant markets and workforce,” he said.

Speaking at the conference, Prof Gudula Basaza, the founder and executive director of GLF said that the Teso Region Spotlight is not only aimed at facilitating sustainable development in the region by promoting sustainable investment but also to raise the profile of the Teso Region, and in particular, the young generation of entrepreneurs.

Prof. Gudula says that the youth are committed to establishing five industries in 32 parishes in the region including the Feed Mill Industry, Animal Industry, Services Industry, Bistro Franchise Industry and Nutraceuticals industry – calling on the investors to take advantage.

Government responds

In response to the youths and the minister's claims, Ms Winfred Masiko, the head of the joint YLP and Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) said that the programs are still on the ground although they are being placed under PDM.

“Right now we are in the recovery process. These two programs have been put under PDM and they are only still being implemented in a revolving manner. When the repayment rate is low, it is difficult to be felt by other youths since we are no longer giving new funds but moving the already existing ones,” she said.

Efforts to get a comment from the government on PDM were futile as the known telephone numbers of Mr Dennis Galabuzi the head of PDM Secretariat were off by press time.