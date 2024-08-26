Govt has no money to facilitate medical interns- Museveni

President Museveni has said his government doesn’t have enough money to pay medical interns. The President proposed that to make the work easier, the person who has been sponsoring the medical student during the medical school should be the one to also sponsor him/her during internship.

“Who pays for the internship? Some people are saying that the government must pay but I think that is risky because the government would pay if it had money but it doesn't have enough money since it has got a lot of things to do like roads, security etc. I don't think it is okay to tie the future of our young doctors with government funding because it may delay or it may not be there,” Mr Museveni said.

The President made the remarks at State House Entebbe while delivering a lecture of opportunity to 210 post-medical interns who had completed their 10-day patriotism and ideological training at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi. The President’s proposal comes at a time when over 1,000 medical interns are stuck over delay by the government to release funds to facilitate their internship.

“Why don't we agree that a person who has qualified as a medical doctor after five years in the medical school, continues with the internship but with sponsorship from the person who sponsored him in the first place? What is the problem? If someone was sponsoring you for five years, why does he stop now? There's another demand from the government. I have been told that these interns need a supervisor. Are these supervisors enough?” “What I propose is that on sponsorship, we maintain the one who has been sponsoring you during the undergraduate, let him sponsor you. If it was the government, loan scheme or State House or your parents sponsoring, let them continue so that you do the internship, if you do that, you remove the issue of waiting for government money. The government must also hire enough consultants to supervise you. If we do this, I think it will make the work much easier,” Museveni said.

In the current budget, Shs 35 billion was earmarked for the new cohorts of medical interns. However, almost two months into the financial year, the government is yet to release the money to enable the ministry of health to deploy the interns in the various hospitals and health centers around the country. On the other hand, Museveni called on the medical professionals to support his efforts of increasing the budget so that the government is able to create more posts at the health Center III and IV to ensure that they absorb as many doctors as possible.

He also pledged to financially support qualified doctors to start their private health facilities given the fact that they cannot all be absorbed in government facilities.

“Joining UPDF and police as medical professionals is music to my ears. You are still young and energetic. I can guarantee you; you are most welcome in the army and police anytime. Even now I can recruit you here,” Museveni said. President Museveni also thanked Ms. Hellen Seku for being active in her office as the Head of the Patriotism Secretariat.

“I want to thank Seku because she is really very active. Since she came to this office, she has brought in dynamism. I also want to thank Kyankwanzi because they have been developing their infrastructure. Yes, we support them but we do so because they remind us,” he said.

The Minister for Presidency, Babirye Milly Babalanda thanked the Patriotism Secretariat for undertaking a successful training program for post medical interns.

“This is a unique and strategic category that has been gladly added to our program,” Babalanda said. She further thanked the President for always finding time to officiate at the pass-out ceremonies of the patriots. “Your lectures of opportunity to the patriots have been quite inspiring and memorable. Your presence in spite of your very busy schedule shows how much you value, prioritize and accord special interest to this program,” Babalanda said.