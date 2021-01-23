Govt, herbal researcher settle dispute over cancer drug

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

Government and a herbal researcher have settled their dispute over cancer and diabetes drugs.

Last year, Mr David Ssenfuka, the proprietor of Leonia-NNN Medical Research and Diagnostic Center Ltd in Kampala, dragged the government to court over its failure to clear his formula that he claims treats cancer and diabetes.

The government yesterday admitted that herbal drugs indeed have potential to treat cancer and diabetes, thus asking court to have the matter amicably settled out of court, which was granted.

When the two parties appeared before Justice Esta Nambayo, it was heard that the government had pledged to give all the necessary assistance to Mr Ssenfuka to ensure his herbal medicine is approved and ready for public use.

“Your honour, we concluded our talks with the government and we have now decided to withdraw the case,” the herbalist’s lawyer, Mr William Kyobe, informed court.

Mr Ssenfuka said government agreed to render to him all the assistance he needs by taking him to its relevant bodies, including the National Drug Authority and Uganda National Council of Science and Technology, which are responsible for launching the medicine.

The government, through its representative Frank Uwizera, a State Attorney, had earlier admitted that National Chemotherapeutics Research Institute (NCRI) duly conducted preclinical phytochemical and pharmacological analyses on the firm’s herbal products using animal models, which revealed that the natural herbal extracts have the potential to treat carcinogenic and diabetic conditions and recommended the products for further human clinical trials.

Background

Mr Ssenfuka had sued the Attorney General jointly with the World Health Organisation seeking a declaration that it was wrong for government to refuse to clear his herbal formula. He also wanted court to declare that the officials, agencies and other organs of the AG had failed to serve him with the necessary protocol and other required services to enable him effectively and efficiently carry out their research and interventional trial up to its final stage.

Among other things Mr Ssenfuka had wanted national awards and honours, monetary awards, general damages and costs of the suit.

