Govt hospital turns away expectant mothers after 6-year water shortage

This photo taken on December 8 shows a general view of Kakingol Health Centre III in Moroto District. PHOTO/STEVEN ARIONG

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Expectant mothers who cannot afford to walk 50kilometers to the regional referral hospital risk to deliver from traditional birth attendants in Uganda's already ailing public health system. 

A government health facility in North Eastern Uganda has been forced to turn away expectant mothers after a 6-year battle with water shortages.

